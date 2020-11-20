Judge denies defeated congressional candidate’s bid for new election

A Clark County district court judge denied Jim Marchant’s attempt to force the county into a new election in the state’s 4th Congressional District.

Jim Marchant was the Republican candidate for Nevada's 4th Congressional District. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

A Clark County district court judge denied defeated congressional candidate Jim Marchant’s attempt to force the county into a new election in the state’s 4th Congressional District, citing numerous issues with a lawsuit in the first of three hearings scheduled on three similar election challenges on Friday.

Judge Gloria Sturman made the decision after hearing arguments from Marchant’s attorney, Craig Mueller, County Counsel Maryanne Miller and Washington attorney Kevin Hamilton, who intervened against Marchant on behalf of the Democratic National Committee and Nevada State Democratic Party.

Sturman said her decision revolved around the fact her court does not have jurisdiction over the six other counties in the 4th District, where Rep. Steven Horsford, a Democrat, defeated Marchant, a Republican.

“We are leaving out six other counties in regards to an election of a congressional representative and I just don’t see how I can do that,” she said.

Mueller had contended that Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria had failed in his duties to administer the election for a variety of reasons, including his use of a machine to verify mail ballot signatures and an allegation of improperly sending ballots to inactive voters, which was not done in the general election — only the June primary election.

Miller and Hamilton disassembled these claims at length, noting among other arguments that congressional races can not be contested in state court under Nevada statute and many of these alleged fraud claims have already been dismissed by a state court during previous litigation earlier this year.

Sturman agreed with many of the county and Democrats’ arguments before rendering her judgment. She also noted that while Marchant lost the race by about 16,000 votes, he lost in Clark County by about 33,000 — a large margin that Marchant would have to prove was invalid.

Two other hearings are scheduled in district court for Friday afternoon: A similar case filed by on behalf of former Senate candidate Sharron Angle’s Election Integrity Project Nevada, and a challenge of the Clark County Commission’s decision to revote the race for District C lodged by Democrat Ross Miller, who leads that race by 10 votes.

