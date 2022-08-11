91°F
Judge dismisses Gilbert election contest lawsuit

By Taylor R. Avery Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2022 - 5:43 pm
 

RENO — A Carson City District Court judge Wednesday dismissed Reno attorney Joey Gilbert’s lawsuit contesting June’s primary election results.

District Court Judge James Wilson granted a motion for summary judgment, dismissing the case ahead of a Friday scheduled hearing on the matter.

Gilbert, who came in second in the Republican primary for governor, filed the lawsuit July 15. Gilbert lost the primary election to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo 38.4 percent to 27 percent, a difference of 26,000 votes statewide.

“Based on a geometric and mathematical analysis of the votes as counted and announced by the Counties in Nevada, Contestant Joey Gilbert disputes this alleged result,” the lawsuit said. “Mr. Gilbert accepts the votes as counted. However, he will prove that the result as announced is a mathematical impossibility.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak and Secretary of State Barbara Cegavake, among other state government officials, were also named in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed after Gilbert requested a statewide recount of the vote, which confirmed Lombardo’s victory.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter.

Gilbert v. Sisolak by Steve Sebelius on Scribd

