51°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Politics and Government

Judge rejects challenge to Lombardo’s conservation department appointment

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2023 - 5:19 pm
 
James Settelmeyer, seen in 2013. (AP Photo/Cathleen Allison)
James Settelmeyer, seen in 2013. (AP Photo/Cathleen Allison)

A Carson City judge has ruled against an environmental group who sued to oust Gov. Joe Lombardo’s pick to lead Nevada’s natural resources department.

Carson City District Court Judge James Wilson wrote Lombardo’s appointment of former Republican state Sen. James Settelmeyer as the new director of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources did not violate the state constitution because the salary raises in question were lower than the overall inflation rate.

“A legislator is not going to undertake a scheme to enact a marginal, across-the-board pay raise merely because he hopes to be appointed to a certain position later,” the judge wrote in his decision.

The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit in February challenging the Settelmeyer’s appointment. The environmental group’s argument centered around the so-called “emolument’s clause” in the state constitution which bars those who served in the Assembly or Senate from being appointed to “any civil office of profit under this state” if the salaries for those positions were raised during their legislative term, and for one year after the expiration of their term.

Settelmeyer represented Senate District 17, which includes several rural counties in the central and western portion of the state, from 2010 until his final term expired in 2022. Term limits preventing him from running again.

During his last four-year term as a senator, the state Legislature approved small cost-of-living salary increases for several state jobs in 2019 and 2021, including the director of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Settelmeyer voted for salary increases for state officials in the 2019 session, but against them in 2021.

He was appointed by Lombardo to the director role on Jan. 6, less than two months after his term as a lawmaker expired.

The department director position does qualify as a “civil office for profit,” but Wilson wrote that the appointment did not violate the state constitution because the cost-of-living adjustments were lower than the level of inflation and therefore should not be considered an increase in emoluments. Wilson also wrote that the framers of the state constitution did not intend for that clause to apply to across-the-board salary adjustments.

Lombardo’s office declined to comment on the ruling Monday afternoon.

Patrick Donnelly, Great Basin director at the Center for Biological Diversity, said that his organization was disappointed in the ruling and is considering whether or not to appeal.

“Whatever happens next, we will continue to hold this administration accountable for following the law and stewarding Nevada’s precious environment,” Donnelly said in a statement.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

1st DC Ruling – Center for Biological Diversity vs Settelmeyer by Colton Lochhead on Scribd

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
New FBI records offer detailed insights into Route 91 mass shooting
New FBI records offer detailed insights into Route 91 mass shooting
2
Banning TikTok? Here’s everything you need to know
Banning TikTok? Here’s everything you need to know
3
City of Trump’s dreams, NY delivers his comeuppance
City of Trump’s dreams, NY delivers his comeuppance
4
‘Drinking from the firehose’: New GOED director talks about challenges
‘Drinking from the firehose’: New GOED director talks about challenges
5
Aguilar slams Lombardo’s election reform bill
Aguilar slams Lombardo’s election reform bill
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Protesters gather outside Trump Tower on Friday, March 31, 2023, in New York. Former Pre ...
City of Trump’s dreams, NY delivers his comeuppance
By Matt Sedensky The Associated Press

Trump once bragged he could shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue and remain popular. Today, he could hand out fifties in New York and still not win the support of most locals.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday, Ma ...
Trump to be arraigned Tuesday to face New York indictment
By Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press

Lawyer Joseph Tacopina said during TV interviews Friday he would “very aggressively” challenge the legal validity of the Manhattan grand jury indictment.

More stories for you
MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Sharp money shows up on San Diego State
MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Sharp money shows up on San Diego State
Review-Journal receives recognition for outreach to Hispanic community
Review-Journal receives recognition for outreach to Hispanic community
Clark County Republican Party meeting canceled for a third time
Clark County Republican Party meeting canceled for a third time
EDITORIAL: Lombardo election bill represents common sense
EDITORIAL: Lombardo election bill represents common sense
After pedestrian dies, man says he fell asleep behind the wheel, police say
After pedestrian dies, man says he fell asleep behind the wheel, police say
Tiger Woods favored to make cut, big liability to win Masters
Tiger Woods favored to make cut, big liability to win Masters