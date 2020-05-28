Judge rejects second attempt to halt mail-in primary

A federal judge has once again rejected a lawsuit filed by a conservative group seeking to stop the June 9 mail-in primary election on grounds contending that mail balloting could lead to voter fraud.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) In an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the June primary election will be conducted entirely by mail-in ballot.

A federal judge has once again rejected a lawsuit filed by a conservative group that sought to stop the June 9 mail-in primary election on grounds that potential voter fraud would dilute the voting rights of legitimate voters.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Miranda Du, in a strongly worded ruling, said the group True the Vote “glaringly repackages old arguments to achieve a different disposition without necessary justification” and concludes, “ultimately, plaintiff’s second proverbial bite at the apple is no more fruitful than the first.”

Du in April rejected an initial request to issue a preliminary injunction against the primary, saying the state’s plans to conduct the election by mail to prevent the spread of COVID-19 “far outweigh any burden” on the group’s voting rights. Further, that ruling said claims the mail-in election would facilitate voter fraud were speculative.

She said much the same about an amended complaint the group filed May 13, with additional plaintiffs and an additional claim that Clark County’s decision to send ballots to all registered voters — not just active voters — and allow deputized field registrars to help collect ballots gave the state’s most populous county an unfair advantage.

Du once again rejected the lawsuit, saying the plaintiffs lacked standing because they could not articulate an injury caused by the mail-in election that was unique to them.

“As with the original complaint, the claims in the (amended complaint) are materially grounded on ostensible election fraud that may be conceivably raised by any Nevada voter,” Du wrote (emphasis in original). “Thus, plaintiff’s claims amount to general grievances that cannot support a finding of particularized injury to plaintiffs.”

Du also said the plaintiffs had waited too long to bring the amended complaint after her original April 30 ruling, and the county’s subsequent announcement it would send mail ballots to all voters. “Therefore, it is inexplicable that plaintiffs would delay bringing the (amended complaint) and second (preliminary injunction) motion for another nine days in light of their claimed urgency,” Du wrote. “Plaintiffs surely have not acted with the alacrity that they claim this case necessitates.”

Finally, Du cites previous Supreme Court rulings that discourage courts from altering election rules on the eve of voting. “The court is reassured that such is the right course in light of the exceptional relief that plaintiff’s request in the (amended complaint), which would completely upend the June primary,” she wrote.

Du also says the claims of voter disenfranchisement in the lawsuit are “speculative at best.” She added that a concern that the rules of the election may result in more Democratic votes being cast in Clark County is irrelevant in the primary, because Nevada is a closed primary state, and only Democrats can vote in their party’s races. Only in a general election could such a partisan advantage potentially have an effect on the outcome of the race, she noted.

