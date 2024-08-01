105°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

Judge rules Las Vegas owes nearly $30M in back interest for 1 of 4 Badlands cases

An aerial view of the shuttered Badlands golf course, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. ( ...
An aerial view of the shuttered Badlands golf course, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures during a campaign rall ...
Trump’s gag order remains in effect after New York conviction
This image released by the White House shows Evan Gershkovich, left, Alsu Kurmasheva, right, an ...
In massive 24-person prisoner swap, Gershkovich, Whelan freed
The Nevada Legislature building during the 82nd Session of the Legislature on Wednesday, Feb. 8 ...
Number of Nevada public pension recipients who get $100K nearly doubles
File - Vice President Kamala Harris talks to the media, Friday, June 25, 2021, after her tour o ...
SAUNDERS: Harris campaign says she’s tough on the border. Baloney
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2024 - 3:35 pm
 

A District Court judge on Thursday ordered the city of Las Vegas to pay nearly $30 million in back interest to the developer who intended to build a housing project on the defunct Badlands golf course.

The fees are on top of a roughly $48 million judgment against the city for a 17-acre plot of land, according to the court order.

And beginning Friday, if Las Vegas doesn’t satisfy payment for the $47,990,000 it owes in this case, interest will accrue to the tune of $21,121.53 a day, at least until Dec. 31.

Four lawsuits in various stages of litigation and appeals have led to judgments surpassing $267 million in favor of EHB Cos., which is led by its CEO Yohan Lowie.

Judges in three cases involving different sections of the former 250-acre golf course have ruled that the city illegally “took” property by not allowing EHB to exercise its land-use entitlements and develop homes on the land.

The Badlands issue was a contentious topic in a debate Wednesday between the two candidates vying to replace Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

Councilwoman Victoria Seaman and former U.S. Rep. Shelley Berkley both said they would push to settle the matter out of court, while Seaman said negotiations were ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This image released by the White House shows Evan Gershkovich, left, Alsu Kurmasheva, right, an ...
In massive 24-person prisoner swap, Gershkovich, Whelan freed
By Eric Tucker, Dasha Litvinova and Matthew Lee The Associated Press

The United States and Russia completed their biggest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history, with Moscow releasing Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan.

 
Trump, panelists clash at gathering of Black journalists
By Matt Brown and Michelle L. Price The Associated Press

The former president’s invitation to address the organization sparked an intense internal debate among NABJ that spilled online.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Why did people think Joe Biden died in Las Vegas? Blame social media
recommend 2
Badlands case takes center stage at Las Vegas mayoral candidates debate
recommend 3
Israeli U.N. ambassador lays out steps for how Gaza war can end
recommend 4
Construction noise in some Vegas neighborhoods can start earlier in morning
recommend 5
JD Vance outlines state of presidential race in Las Vegas campaign stop
recommend 6
‘Parole in place’ to aid some undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens