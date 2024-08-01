Judge rules Las Vegas owes nearly $30M in back interest for 1 of 4 Badlands cases

A District Court judge on Thursday ordered the city of Las Vegas to pay nearly $30 million in back interest to the would-be developer of the defunct Badlands golf course.

An aerial view of the shuttered Badlands golf course, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A District Court judge on Thursday ordered the city of Las Vegas to pay nearly $30 million in back interest to the developer who intended to build a housing project on the defunct Badlands golf course.

The fees are on top of a roughly $48 million judgment against the city for a 17-acre plot of land, according to the court order.

And beginning Friday, if Las Vegas doesn’t satisfy payment for the $47,990,000 it owes in this case, interest will accrue to the tune of $21,121.53 a day, at least until Dec. 31.

Four lawsuits in various stages of litigation and appeals have led to judgments surpassing $267 million in favor of EHB Cos., which is led by its CEO Yohan Lowie.

Judges in three cases involving different sections of the former 250-acre golf course have ruled that the city illegally “took” property by not allowing EHB to exercise its land-use entitlements and develop homes on the land.

The Badlands issue was a contentious topic in a debate Wednesday between the two candidates vying to replace Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

Councilwoman Victoria Seaman and former U.S. Rep. Shelley Berkley both said they would push to settle the matter out of court, while Seaman said negotiations were ongoing.

