Judge to rule Friday on Trump’s attempt to overturn Nevada’s election

A Carson City district court judge heard arguments Thursday in President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the state’s presidential election results and bar electors for President-elect Joe Biden from formalizing his victory when the Electoral College meets later this month.

Judge James Russell did not make a determination in the case, saying he needed the evening to review the evidence cited in both campaign attorneys’ arguments to decide. He ordered both sides to prepare proposed orders in their favor by 10 a.m. Friday, and he would make his choice shortly after.

Trump’s proposed slate of electors filed the challenge last month against Biden’s proposed electors, who were confirmed as Nevada’s representatives in the Electoral College when the state certified the election last week.

Out-of-state attorneys Jessie Binnall and Kevin Hamilton, representing the Trump and Biden electors, respectively, were each given an hour to make their arguments on Thursday afternoon.

The Trump campaign claimed a number of voter irregularities, including thousands of instances of fraud.

The defendants criticized these claims, noting the Trump campaign failed to name any of the thousands of voters identified and did not follow accepted statistical practices when coming up with their numbers.

