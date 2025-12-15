Judging the Judges 2025: By the numbers

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has sponsored the Judicial Performance Evaluation 14 times since 1992. This year’s survey was conducted by UNLV’s Center for Research, Evaluation and Assessment. Here are some key numbers to know.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has sponsored the Judicial Performance Evaluation 14 times since 1992. This year’s survey was conducted by UNLV’s Center for Research, Evaluation and Assessment, and results were released online Dec. 7.

Here are some key numbers to know:

— 5,666 lawyers received the survey.

— 790 lawyers responded.

— 13,380 evaluations were completed.

— 101 judges were evaluated.

— 5 judges received a retention score of less than 50 percent, meaning less than half of the responding lawyers thought they should be retained.

— 14 judges received retention scores of 90 percent or above and are considered strong performers.

— 0 appellate judges received a retention score of less than 50 percent.

— 2 Nevada Supreme Court seats (out of 7) will be on the ballot next year.

— 2 Clark County district judges received a retention score under 50 percent.

— 32 Clark County District Court seats (all) will be on the ballot next year.

— 2 Clark County Family Court judges received a retention score under 50 percent.

— 26 Clark County Family Court seats (all) will be on the ballot next year.