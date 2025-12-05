‘Judging the Judges’: Long-awaited RJ survey of attorneys lands Sunday

The Review-Journal’s 2025 Judicial Performance Evaluation, which rates more than 100 Nevada judges ahead of next year’s elections, arrives this weekend.

Suspect in DC pipe bomb case said to have confessed in interviews with investigators, AP sources say

For Southern Nevada voters and the legal community, the wait is almost over.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2025 Judicial Performance Evaluation — better known as “Judging the Judges” — will be posted at lvrj.com/judges at 4 a.m. Sunday. Readers will find several stories on different courts, the best- and worst-rated judges, and detailed scores for 101 judges at multiple levels of the Nevada judiciary.

“Judging the Judges” is a Review-Journal subscriber exclusive. The evaluations won’t be available to nonsubscribers for free article views until Jan. 5. If you aren’t a Review-Journal digital subscriber, you can access the stories and survey results immediately at the introductory rate of 99 cents per month for the first two months, then $8.99 per month thereafter.

The survey, conducted by UNLV’s Center for Research, Evaluation and Assessment, polled Clark County attorneys for their opinions on judges they have appeared before. The survey is intended to provide voters with information on the performance of judges, who are elected in Nevada. Most of the judges rated in this survey will be on the ballot in 2026.

For newspaper readers, half of the evaluation will be published Sunday, Dec. 7, and the other half will be published Sunday, Dec. 14.

Las Vegas Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook can be reached at gcook@reviewjournal.com.