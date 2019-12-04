50°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Judiciary Committee kicks of impeachment hearings — LIVESTREAM

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2019 - 7:30 am
 

WASHINGTON — The House Judiciary Committee opened its first public impeachment hearing Wednesday following a report on the investigation into President Donald Trump that detailed alleged abuse of office in seeking foreign interference in the upcoming presidential election.

Trump and White House counsel Pat Cipollone have declined to attend or participate in the hearing Cipollone termed a “partisan inquiry” in a letter sent to the committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.

The Judiciary Committee, which has been the arbiter of impeachment proceedings in the past, will hear from scholars as it explores the “constitutional grounds for presidential impeachment.”

An investigation by the Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees resulted in a monthslong investigation and a report released this week that accused Trump of pressuring Ukraine to announce an investigation into political rival Joe Biden.

The Trump administration withheld nearly $400 million in military aid at the same time as the president asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for “a favor” — to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who was on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, the report says.

The Intelligence Committee forwarded the report to the Judiciary Committee, which is authorized to draft articles of impeachment against the president and present them to the House for a vote.

A House impeachment would lead to a Senate trial on the charges, and possibly removal of office.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., who as a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee took part in the inquiry and signed the report, said the evidence shows Trump abused his office for “personal gain.”

“I support the next phase in this inquiry as we continue to make the strongest possible case to the Senate and the American people,” Titus said.

Republicans have dismissed the hearings as an attempt by Democrats to overturn the result of the 2016 election.

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the ranking Republican on the Intelligence Committee, called the impeachment inquiry a “hoax.”

Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif, said Republicans have not seriously contested the conclusions of the report that the president abused his office at the expense of the nation and for personal gain.

“The president’s actions have damaged our national security, undermined the integrity of the next election, and violated his oath of office,” Schiff said in a statement released with the report.

The White House dismissed the report outright.

“Chairman Schiff’s report reads like the ramblings of a basement blogger straining to prove something when there is evidence of nothing,” said White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham.

The Judiciary Committee has held impeachment hearings into a sitting president only three times in history, with investigations into Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton. Johnson and Clinton were acquitted by the Senate. Nixon resigned before the full House voted on articles of impeachment.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - VIDEO
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - VIDEO
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
THE LATEST
In this grab taken from video on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, France's President Emmanuel Macro, cent ...
Spat under the surface as NATO leaders appear to gossip about Trump
By Jill Lawless The Associated Press

While NATO leaders professed unity on Wednesday at a summit near London, a spat rippled under the surface after several were caught in an unguarded exchange on camera apparently gossiping about U.S. President Donald Trump’s behavior.

From left, Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Vice Presi ...
Culinary Union to host Biden, Warren, Sanders in Las Vegas
By Michelle L. Price The Associated Press

Nevada’s powerful casino workers’ Culinary Union will hold a series of town halls next week with Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, the group said Tuesday.

The report from Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee on the impeachment inquiry into P ...
Democrats unveil impeachment report
By / RJ

Democratic on the House Intelligence Committee voted on party lines to send a reporting detailing alleged abuse of office by President Donald Trump to the Judiciary Committee, which will begin holding impeachment hearings Wednesday.