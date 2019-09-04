Judiciary panel subpoenas Homeland Security over possible pardons

Chairman Jerrold Nadler says the subpoenas are part of the panel’s investigation into whether to pursue articles of impeachment

FILE - In this July 26, 2019, file photo, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., prepares for a television news interview at the Capitol in Washington. While more than 130 House Democrats _ more than half of the caucus _ have come out in favor of an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, according to a tally by The Associated Press, those numbers don’t reflect the whole story. The number of Democrats who would actually vote to recommend articles of impeachment, at this point, is significantly smaller. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON — The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed the Department of Homeland Security over questions about whether officials were offered pardons by President Donald Trump.

The committee issued the subpoenas Wednesday after the committee approved them in July. House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler says the subpoenas are part of the panel’s investigation into whether to pursue articles of impeachment against Trump.

The questions center on acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan. Shortly after McAleenan took over, Trump told him he’d pardon him if he were to find himself in trouble for blocking people legally seeking asylum, people familiar with the conversation told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a private conversation.

McAleenan has said he was not asked, directed or pressured to do anything illegal.