Julian Castro stumps for Elizabeth Warren in Las Vegas

Julián Castro also shared the latest developments in his push to make the Democratic nominating process more inclusive, including a recent talk with Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro returned to Las Vegas on Friday for the first time since ending his 2020 presidential bid.

But this time he was here to campaign for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, whom he is now supporting for the Democratic nomination.

In an interview with the Review-Journal, Castro reflected on his nearly yearlong campaign, shared his reasons for backing Warren and addressed the speculation that his support could lead to a spot on the ticket should the Massachusetts senator get the nomination.

He also shared the latest developments in his fight to make the Democratic nominating process more inclusive for candidates and communities of color, which included a recent talk with Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez about the possibility of shifting the order of early nominating states.

Why Warren?

Castro, who ended his presidential bid on Jan. 2, officially endorsed Warren on Monday.

In the interview, Castro said he ran for president to help create an America in which all people have the same opportunity for a decent education, health care access and affordable housing.

“I thought about who out there has a vision that reflects the values I brought to my campaign,” Castro said. “The clear answer was Senator Warren.”

Castro first got to know Warren while working with her as HUD secretary, he said. He got a better feel for her as a candidate as they shared a campaign trail for most of 2019.

Castro for VP?

The timing of Castro’s endorsement has some wondering if Warren has found a potential running mate should she advance out of the crowded Democratic primary.

Asked if there was anything to that rumor or if he would accept a spot on the ticket if asked, Castro said his focus is on serving as a surrogate to help Warren’s campaign.

“I know the questions are going to be asked — almost no matter what I would do, they would be asked,” Castro said. “But I’m just interested in making sure we get the best president (and) the best nominee who offers us the best chance to defeat Donald Trump, and that’s Elizabeth Warren.”

Castro thanked his Nevada supporters, whom he now urges to support Warren’s bid for president.

“I always enjoy coming to Nevada,” he said. “As I said many times when I visited, this state represents the future of our country. It’s growing, diverse (and has) so much potential.”

But Nevada also has its own set of challenges, from affordable child care to health care access, and Warren already has the plans in place to address Nevadans’ concerns and enrich the lives of every American, Castro said.

Future elections

As Castro and other candidates of color fought in the final months of 2019 to reach donor and polling thresholds set by the DNC for debate qualification, his campaign began to wonder aloud if changes were needed to ensure the voices of those representative of the Democrats’ diverse voting base aren’t boxed out by wealthier, whiter candidates.

Castro floated the idea of moving Nevada’s nominating contest ahead of first-in-the-nation Iowa’s, saying Nevada’s diversity is more reflective of the United States than the predominantly white Iowa.

Castro said Friday that shaking up the nominating process is still on his mind.

“I had a conversation after I ended my campaign with DNC Chair Tom Perez, and he and I talked about the need to evaluate not only the DNC thresholds going forward for debates, but also the order of the states,” Castro said. “I think that the DNC will have the opportunity after 2020 is done to take fair look — I hope they’ll take a fair look at that.”

North Las Vegas event

Castro also spoke to about 100 people at a Friday evening event hosted by Warren’s North Las Vegas campaign office, where he praised the senator as a candidate for every American, rich or poor, Republican or Democrat, and someone who can unite the Democratic party in opposition to President Donald Trump.

He cited Warren’s high favorability ratings among Democrats in polls, holding her up as a candidate who could unite the rival factions backing her toughest opponents: Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden. While one-quarter of Democrats would be unhappy with Biden’s nomination and another quarter with Sanders’, Castro said, Warren is well-liked by both factions.

In response to Castro’s trip, Trump campaign spokesman Keith Schipper said Nevadans had already rejected Warren’s agenda, and a visit from a “failed candidate” won’t save her campaign.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.