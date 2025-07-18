96°F
Politics and Government

Justice Department asks court to unseal Jeffrey Epstein grand jury records

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche speaks to the media, Friday, June 27, 2025, in the briefin ...
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche speaks to the media, Friday, June 27, 2025, in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks to the media, Friday, June 27, 2025, in the briefing room of ...
Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks to the media, Friday, June 27, 2025, in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, as President Trump looks on. (AP Photo/Manuel Ceneta)
By Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press
July 18, 2025 - 2:42 pm
 

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department asked a federal court on Friday to unseal grand jury transcripts in Jeffrey Epstein’s case amid a firestorm over the Trump administration’s handling of records related to the wealthy financier.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche filed a motion urging the court to release the transcripts a day after President Donald Trump directed the Justice Department to do so.

The Trump administration has been embroiled in controversy since the Justice Department last week announced that it would not be releasing any more evidence in its possession from Epstein’s investigation.

Trump’s demand to release the grand jury transcripts came after The Wall Street Journal reported on a sexually suggestive letter that the newspaper says bore Trump’s name and was included in a 2003 album for Epstein’s 50th birthday.

Trump denied writing the letter, calling it “false, malicious, and defamatory.”

