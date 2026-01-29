57°F
Politics and Government

Justice Department charges man who squirted apple cider vinegar on Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., stands during a press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Minn ...
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., stands during a press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)
Associated Press
January 29, 2026 - 10:33 am
 

MINNEAPOLIS— The Justice Department has charged a man who squirted apple cider vinegar on Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar at an event in Minneapolis.

The man arrested for Tuesday’s attack, Anthony Kazmierczak, faces charge of forcibly assaulting, opposing, impeding and intimidating Omar, according to court papers filed in federal court.

Authorities determined that the substance was water and apple cider vinegar, according to an affidavit.

It was unclear if Kazmierczak had an attorney who could comment on the allegations. A message was left with the federal defender’s office in Minnesota.

Kazmierczak has a criminal history and has made online posts supportive of President Donald Trump, a Republican.

