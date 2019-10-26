69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Justice Department investigating itself

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2019 - 5:33 pm
 

WASHINGTON — “Investigate the investigators,” President Donald Trump told reporters before he boarded Marine One Friday.

The president was answering questions about news the Department of Justice had opened a criminal investigation into the genesis of its probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Trump has long maintained that the federal probe was a “witch hunt” sparked by a dodgy “dossier,” that tied Trump to Russia and launched by hostile officials bent on overturning his surprise 2016 victory.

The so-called dossier was written by a former British intelligence officer who was bankrolled by Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

“I completely sympathize with those that say (officials) shouldn’t have used this document” to get a wiretap warrant, University of Virginia law professor Saikrishna Prakath observed. But, he added, “I still don’t know if it’s a crime.”

In May, Attorney General William Barr appointed Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham to look into whether actions taken by federal officials probing allegations that Russian actors worked with the 2016 Trump campaign were “lawful and appropriate.”

This latest development, first reported in the New York Times, allows Durham to issue subpoenas for witness testimony, convene a grand jury and file criminal charges if he so chooses.

Democrats charged that Trump had managed to turn the Department of Justice into “a vehicle for President Trump’s political revenge,” as House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jarrold Nadler and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff charged in a statement.

“If the Department of Justice may be used as a tool of political retribution, or to help the president with a political narrative for the next election, the rule of law will suffer new and irreparable damage,” Nadler and Schiff continued.

But Tom Fitton of the conservative group Judicial Watch told the Review-Journal that he considers Schiff “one of the malicious actors here.”

“Someone like Schiff has a personal interest in this. He was a key figure in manufacturing this Russia-gate,” Fitton said.

The dossier that was used to get a FISA warrant against Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, Fitton argued, was “obviously ‘garbage’” and never should have been the basis for a serious investigation, he said. Fitton said he suspects the intelligence community never had genuine evidence of a conspiracy between Russia and Trump.

Former CIA spokesman Bill Harlow found it “unlikely that anyone at the FBI or CIA or (Director of National Intelligence’s) office engaged in criminal conduct.”

Harlow offered that he sees the Barr-ordered probe as an attempt to change the subject. “They’re desperate to find something to hang this on to make it sound like some conspiracy, just like they were desperate to get the Ukrainians to investigate the Bidens,” he said.

During a July 25 conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Trump suggested that the eastern European nation investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s threat to withhold loan guarantees if Zelenskiy’s predecessor did not fire a prosecutor who had investigated a Ukrainian natural gas company that paid Biden’s son Hunter $50,000 per month.

That conversation is the focus of the House impeachment inquiry.

Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, told Fox News he believes the expansion of the Durham portfolio is connected to a report by the Department of Justice inspector general into wiretap application abuses by the FBI. But with the Justice Department and the inspector general maintaining silence, there is no way to know if he is correct.

“I think it would be surprising if he didn’t learn anything from the IG report,” Prakash said.

As to those who see the Durham probe as too political, Prakash asked if it’s OK for Special Counsel Robert Mueller to investigate and prosecute the president’s associates, how could it be wrong for the Department of Justice to judge whether or not someone committed a crime?

Those who try to paint Durham as a partisan prosecutor will have to contend with his impressive resume and bipartisan reputation. When Trump appointed Durham U.S. attorney in November 2017, Connecticut’s two Democratic senators, Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, said he was “a fierce, fair prosecutor.” Durham was confirmed unanimously.

In 1999, Attorney General Janet Reno picked Durham to look into ties between the late mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger, the brother of a prominent state Democratic politician, and the FBI. Agent John Connolly went to prison for protecting Bulger.

Durham later prosecuted Connecticut’s Republican Gov. John Rowland on corruption charges and complained that the federal judge gave the governor a lesser sentence than the time recommended in federal sentencing guidelines.

Attorneys General Michael Mukasey and Eric Holder, who served under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, picked Durham to investigate the destruction of CIA interrogation tapes and techniques. After both probes, no criminal charges were filed.

While many Trump supporters believe authorities behind the Russia probe broke the law, Fitton is skeptical that prosecutions are imminent.

If Durham does have a serious case against anyone, Fitton said, “you’ll see Mueller-like activity” and “screams from targets” as witnesses are called before a grand jury. That has happened to date, he said, adding “it’s too late and the swamp is strong.”

Prakash said Durham need not limit charges to offenses related to the Russian probe. He could charge individuals for making false statements and “it doesn’t even need to be about the original investigation,” he said.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - Video
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - Video
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Former President Barack Obama speaks during funeral services for Rep. Elijah Cummings, Friday, ...
Rep. Cummings remembered as ‘fierce champion’ at funeral
By Regina Garcia Cano and Michael Kunzelman The Associated Press

“Our Elijah was a fierce champion of truth, justice and kindness in every part of his life,” said former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who took the stage at the New Psalmist Baptist Church to rousing applause.

President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, F ...
House investigators go subpoena route for 3 administration officials
By Alan Fram The Associated Press

Impeachment investigators issued subpoenas Friday to three more Trump administration officials, demanding that they testify in the probe of President Donald Trump’s efforts to force Ukraine to feed him damaging information about his Democratic political opponents.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to supporters during a ral ...
‘Too darn old’: Sanders, Biden confront age concerns
By Steve Peoples and Alexandra Jaffe The Associated Press

Both Bernie Sanders, 78, and Joe Biden, 76, suggest their age isn’t a major issue, but voters, particularly older voters, aren’t so sure.

President Donald Trump speaks Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in the Diplomatic Room of the White Hou ...
After Trump withdrawal, US to send troops to Syria oil fields
By Aamer Madhani and Sarah El Deeb The Associated Press

The Pentagon says it is committed to sending additional military forces to eastern Syria to “reinforce” control of the oil fields and prevent them from “falling back to into the hands of ISIS or other destabilizing actors.”