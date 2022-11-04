Kamala Harris backs Spearman for North Las Vegas mayor

The vice president’s endorsement gave Spearman a boost in her effort to become the city’s first Black mayor.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a United Steelworkers convention at the MGM Grand Convention Center on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nevada Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, poses for a portrait at the Las Vegas Review-Journal in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Vice President Kamala Harris endorsed state Sen. Pat Spearman to become the next mayor of North Las Vegas, giving her campaign a boost in the final stretch of the race of the race to lead Nevada’s fourth-largest city.

In a statement, Spearman called it an honor to be endorsed by the vice president, saying Harris “has been a great public servant to our country and a woman who trailblazed a path of many ‘firsts.’”

“Her support in my race for Mayor of North Las Vegas is a clear indication how important local politics are for those who live in our communities,” Spearman said.

Spearman, a Democrat who has served in the state Legislature since she was first elected to her North Las Vegas seat in 2012, is facing off against North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown. Whichever candidate wins the race will become the first Black mayor of North Las Vegas.

The endorsement brings a national presence to the local race and comes on the final day of early voting in Nevada. Voters can still cast their ballots by mail through Election Day on Tuesday, as well.

“In my quest to bring a new vision and voice to issues to North Las Vegas, issues such as affordable housing, Veterans care, job creation, clean energy, and improved public safety, having the support from the woman who accomplished many firsts is an incredible vote of confidence,” Spearman said.

Spearman and Goynes-Brown are vying to replace outgoing Mayor John Lee, who opted out of re-election when he decided to run for the Republican nominee for governor, a bid he lost.

The two emerged from a crowded, seven-candidate primary in June, with Goynes-Brown receiving nearly 37 percent of the vote to Spearman’s 17 percent.

