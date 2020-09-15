Kamala Harris heads to Las Vegas with focus on COVID-19, Latino families

California Sen. Kamala Harris planned to spend Tuesday evening in Las Vegas, where she is scheduled to attend a community conversation focused on the impact of COVID-19 on working Latino families.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., deplanes at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

California Sen. and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will spend Tuesday evening in Las Vegas, where she is scheduled to attend a community conversation focused on the impact of COVID-19 on working Latino families.

Harris spent Tuesday morning in Fresno, California, where wildfires have decimated nearby forest and mountain towns.

The visit is Harris’ first since accepting the nomination as former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate. Biden has not visited Nevada since February.

In anticipation of Harris’ visit, former Attorney General Adam Laxalt, a co-chairman of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, criticized Harris.

“The selection of Sen. Harris is more consequentially poor for Biden in Nevada than anywhere else,” Laxalt said.

“Nevada has the closest look at the fleeing Californians who can’t live there anymore. This very close swing state does not want Nevada to have rolling blackouts, increased crime and homelessness, massive taxes, virtually no Second Amendment, decriminalization of pedophilia, and sanctuary cities that Harris and California represent.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this story.