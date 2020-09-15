101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Politics and Government

Kamala Harris heads to Las Vegas with focus on COVID-19, Latino families

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2020 - 4:45 pm
 

California Sen. and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will spend Tuesday evening in Las Vegas, where she is scheduled to attend a community conversation focused on the impact of COVID-19 on working Latino families.

Harris spent Tuesday morning in Fresno, California, where wildfires have decimated nearby forest and mountain towns.

The visit is Harris’ first since accepting the nomination as former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate. Biden has not visited Nevada since February.

In anticipation of Harris’ visit, former Attorney General Adam Laxalt, a co-chairman of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, criticized Harris.

“The selection of Sen. Harris is more consequentially poor for Biden in Nevada than anywhere else,” Laxalt said.

“Nevada has the closest look at the fleeing Californians who can’t live there anymore. This very close swing state does not want Nevada to have rolling blackouts, increased crime and homelessness, massive taxes, virtually no Second Amendment, decriminalization of pedophilia, and sanctuary cities that Harris and California represent.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this story.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Henderson rally for Trump draws fine, dueling arguments
Henderson rally for Trump draws fine, dueling arguments
2
In exclusive interview, Trump slams Sisolak, defends indoor rally
In exclusive interview, Trump slams Sisolak, defends indoor rally
3
Outburst by Las Vegas judge results in ethics charges
Outburst by Las Vegas judge results in ethics charges
4
Latino supporters of Biden hold car parade on Las Vegas Strip
Latino supporters of Biden hold car parade on Las Vegas Strip
5
Denying conflict, Crear fails to block cannabis dispensary in his ward
Denying conflict, Crear fails to block cannabis dispensary in his ward
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump greets the Bahrain Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa at the W ...
Trump presides over historic Arab-Israel diplomatic deal signing
By Deb Riechmann, Matthew Lee and Jonathan Lemire Associated Press The Associated Press

Declaring “the dawn of a new Middle East,” President Donald Trump on Tuesday presided over the signing of historic diplomatic pacts between Israel and two Gulf Arab nations that he hopes will lead to a new order in the Mideast and cast him as a peacemaker at the height of his reelection campaign.

Owner Kristen Corral of Tacotarian restaurant holds up letters from fellow restaurant owners wh ...
Local restaurant owners continue battle against third-party delivery app fees
By / RJ

More than a month after Clark County adopted an emergency ordinance capping fees at 15 percent, one of the big delivery apps is not honoring the spirit of the ordinance that is in place. “Grubhub seems to have just jumped the rails,” commissioner says. The food delivery company counters by saying that marketing fees aren’t part of the county’s statute.