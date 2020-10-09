78°F
Politics and Government

Kamala Harris’ husband criticizes Trump at Reno campaign stop

By Scott Sonner The Associated Press
October 8, 2020 - 7:49 pm
 
Updated October 8, 2020 - 8:42 pm

RENO — The husband of Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris said Thursday President Donald Trump’s response to COVID-19 underscores the lack of compassion he’s shown for Americans needing help on numerous fronts.

Campaigning for the Joe Biden-Harris ticket in northern Nevada, Doug Emhoff said Trump’s handling of his own virus infection suggests he doesn’t care about others who live or work at the White House.

“You have a president with no compassion, no empathy, no caring,” Emhoff he told University of Nevada, Reno students at a coffeehouse.

“His wife has COVID and he hasn’t even mentioned her name once … let alone the 210,000 Americans who have died and more to come. He’s not said a word about them. It’s only about how it affects him.”

Emhoff said later at a get-out-the-vote rally Trump has shown no concern for “any of the 40 people in his workplace who have the disease.”

He said Trump is trying to try to take health care away from “millions of people in the middle of a pandemic” and focusses economic policy only on the stock market, not jobs or “everyday Americans trying to put food on the table.”

“We need compassion and empathy back in the White House,” he said.

