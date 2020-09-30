86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Politics and Government

Kamala Harris plans Friday campaign stop in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2020 - 10:43 am
 
Updated September 30, 2020 - 11:01 am

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has scheduled a Friday visit to Las Vegas.

The Joe Biden campaign posted the announcement online Wednesday. Details were not provided.

The California senator was in Las Vegas on Sept. 15 to address a Latino group on COVID-19 and other community issues.

Harris and Vice President Mike Pence are scheduled to debate Oct. 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Sisolak loosens COVID-19 rules on indoor, outdoor gatherings
Sisolak loosens COVID-19 rules on indoor, outdoor gatherings
2
Donald Trump big betting underdog to Joe Biden in debate
Donald Trump big betting underdog to Joe Biden in debate
3
Ex-teacher sues CCSD, 2 school officials after daughter allegedly bullied
Ex-teacher sues CCSD, 2 school officials after daughter allegedly bullied
4
Parade on Strip to support police, Trump set for Wednesday
Parade on Strip to support police, Trump set for Wednesday
5
Nevada reports 404 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths
Nevada reports 404 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News listens as President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate ...
Fact checking: False claims swamp first Trump-Biden debate
By Calvin Woodward and Hope Yen The Associated Press

President Donald Trump unleashed a torrent of fabrications and fear-mongering in a belligerent debate with Joe Biden, at one point claiming the U.S. death toll would have been 10 times higher under the Democrat because he wanted open borders in the pandemic. Biden preached no such thing.

In this combination image of two photos showing both President Donald Trump, left, and former V ...
‘US dysfunction’: World reacts with worry to 1st Biden-Trump debate
By Jamey Keaten and Rod McGuirk The Associated Press

Many across the world looked on largely aghast as the first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden devolved into a verbal slugfest short on substance but heavy with implications for America’s international image.