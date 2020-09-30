Kamala Harris plans Friday campaign stop in Las Vegas
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has scheduled a Friday visit to Las Vegas.
The Joe Biden campaign posted the announcement online Wednesday. Details were not provided.
The California senator was in Las Vegas on Sept. 15 to address a Latino group on COVID-19 and other community issues.
Harris and Vice President Mike Pence are scheduled to debate Oct. 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
