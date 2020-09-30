Kamala Harris plans Friday campaign stop in Las Vegas

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has scheduled a Friday visit to Las Vegas.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at Shaw University during a campaign visit in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., greets supporters after speaking at a roundtable at Rafael Rivera Community Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Joe Biden campaign posted the announcement online Wednesday. Details were not provided.

The California senator was in Las Vegas on Sept. 15 to address a Latino group on COVID-19 and other community issues.

Harris and Vice President Mike Pence are scheduled to debate Oct. 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

