102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Kamala Harris says Nevada inspired some of her policies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2019 - 6:51 pm
 
Updated August 28, 2019 - 7:51 pm

Sen. Kamala Harris is from California, and many Nevadans are quick to point out they don’t want the Silver State coming to resemble its next-door neighbor.

But the 2020 presidential hopeful said she nonetheless feels a close kinship with the state.

“Nevada is my first cousin,” Harris said with a laugh Wednesday, shortly after addressing the Nevada American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations’ annual convention at the Flamingo .

During an interview with the Review-Journal, Harris discussed the state’s importance and impact on her campaign, saying Nevadans inspired some of her key policy proposals. The former attorney general also delved into national issues, making her case for why her plans on health care and gun control — arguably the two most talked about political issues in America — are stronger than those of the rest of the Democratic presidential field.

Nevada as inspiration

Harris said she first came to learn of issues facing Nevadans while working with the state when she served as California’s attorney general on the foreclosure crisis during the recession. Since then, she has campaigned in the state on behalf of fellow Sen. Jacky Rosen and for her own presidential bid. She is quick to point out she has visited Carson City and Reno also, in addition to Las Vegas.

She has spent time with the state’s progressive leadership and heard from Nevada’s immigrant communities and small-business owners. Some of these conversations, she said, have led directly to her campaign’s policies and platforms.

“The teachers in Nevada were probably some of the first that really — along with some actually in Iowa, too — that helped me understand in full relief when they told their stories,” Harris said. “It’s something I hadn’t known, but they really brought a sense of clarity about the need for teacher pay and closing the teacher pay gap.”

That is why one of her first policy proposals called for the federal investment of around $315 billion over 10 years to ensuring teachers receive, on the national average, a $13,500 pay raise, Harris said.

“It is the people of Nevada who, through these conversations, really encouraged my policy around what we need to do to change the tax code so that families making less than $100,000 a year get a tax credit of up to $6,000 a year that they can take home at up to $500 a month,” Harris said.

She said the many seniors living in Nevada have told her they are rationing their medication or sometimes choosing between buying groceries or pills because of soaring prescription costs.

“All of those conversations have really reinforced my platform and my priorities,” she said.

Harris also expressed a clear disapproval for the plan to store nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain, saying she would “never allow any policy that has the federal government interfering with the sovereignty of a state on an issue like that.”

The senator acknowledged that she, as a woman of color, resonates with Nevada’s diverse communities in a different way than the historically typical white, male presidential candidate. She said she hopes her candidacy inspires people to overcome whatever limits they’re facing.

“There are parents who have brought their sons to see me for that same reason — to tell their sons that you don’t have to be limited in terms of your options or your potential or your capacity,” Harris said.

Health care

The issue of whether Democrats will embrace a single-payer, “Medicare for All” plan has dominated the first national debates and differentiated several of the candidates. But Harris said there was merely a difference of opinion among the candidates on how to reach a common goal: health care coverage for all Americans.

“But I’ll tell you, my plan is the best one,” she said with another laugh. “But seriously, actually, it is. Experts have said my plan is the best way to get everyone covered.”

Harris’ plan calls for single-payer health care with no co-pays or deductibles, but it has more private insurance options and a longer transition period than the Medicare for All legislation first championed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Gun violence

Harris, a former prosecutor, said she has hugged the mothers of people killed by guns. She has seen the autopsy photos and attended funerals for police officers.

But Harris said the country’s mass shootings — and particularly the one perpetrated on Oct. 1, 2017, just blocks from where she was sitting Wednesday – have had a very different impact on her perspective and sense of urgency regarding gun violence.

“It’s not just about a good idea,” Harris said. “ I support all the great ideas. There are a lot out there. A lot of my friends on the debate stage have great ideas. But we need action.”

If elected, Harris said she plans to immediately — though executive action if necessary — require comprehensive background checks and divert resources to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to take the licenses of gun dealers who refuse to comply. And she would impose a ban on the import of assault weapons into the United States.

“We need action, and I plan to be a president who takes action, not just gives a lovely speech,” Harris said.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
Bernie Sanders visits Las Vegas
Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop at Roy W. Martin middle school on Thursday, during his campaign trail.
THE LATEST
FILE - This April 11, 2019 file photo shows MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell at The Hollywood Repo ...
MSNBCs ODonnell retracts Trump loan-Russia story
The Associated Press

The cable news host said Tuesday night that a source had told him that Deutsche Bank documents showed that Russian oligarchs had co-signed a loan application for Trump.