Kamala Harris to close out the DNC — WATCH LIVE

Vice President Kamala Harris will headline Thursday night at the Democratic National Convention, bookending the four-day event that started with President Joe Biden.

Lombardo, union included in donors for statue that led to Michele Fiore indictment

State Supreme Court does not interject in Washoe County’s vote certification

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

DNC LIVE: Day 4 of 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago (Associated Press/YouTube)

CHICAGO — Vice President Kamala Harris will headline Thursday night at the Democratic National Convention, bookending the four-day event that started with President Joe Biden.

The night before, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz introduced himself to the country. The Obamas headlined on Tuesday, and on Monday Biden gave an emotional speech, passing the torch to his second-in-command, Harris.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.