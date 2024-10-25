84°F
Politics and Government

Kamala Harris to return to Las Vegas on Halloween

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2024 - 2:01 pm
 

Vice President Kamala Harris will hold a Las Vegas rally on Halloween, the same day her Republican opponent will be holding a rally in Henderson.

Harris will return to Southern Nevada on Thursday and will be joined by Maná, a Mexican pop rock band, according to the campaign. The group will perform as part of the campaign’s “When We Vote We Win” get-out-the-vote concert series.

The rally, which will mark the vice president’s 10th trip to Nevada since the start of the year, aims to help the campaign organize and turn out voters, according to the campaign.

Both presidential candidates have made multiple stops in recent months in Nevada, a crucial battleground state whose six electoral votes could be the determining factor in who wins the presidency. Polls of Nevada show the two candidates in a dead heat, and campaigns are ramping up their efforts to win undecided and low-propensity voters.

No further information was provided regarding Harris’ Halloween visit, and the campaign is expected to announce additional guests.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

