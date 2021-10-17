Kamala Harris to talk water shortages on Monday visit to Lake Mead

Harris will discuss the impact water shortages have on the local community, and will make the case for Congress to pass the Build Back Better Agenda and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, the official said.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to members of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters at the Carpenters International Training Center on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. Harris will be at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, according to the White House. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Vice President Kamala Harris poses for a photo with members of her staff before departing at McCarran International Airport on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. Harris will be at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, according to the White House. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Lake Mead during her trip to Las Vegas on Monday to discuss the climate crisis and receive a briefing from local officials, a White House official said.

Harris will be joined by U.S. Reps. Dina Titus, Susie Lee and Steven Horsford at Lake Mead at noon. She will discuss the impact water shortages have on the local community, and will make the case for Congress to pass the Build Back Better Agenda and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, the official said.

The infrastructure bill would provide funding for investments in roads, bridges highways and broadband internet. The Build Back Better agenda is a sweeping plan from the Biden Administration to create jobs and reform taxes.

Harris has already made several trips this year to discuss water conservation and other climate issues.

She has also been to the Silver State on multiple occasions this year. In March, she visited Las Vegas to tout a COVID-19 relief bill. She last visited Southern Nevada in July, encouraging residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

