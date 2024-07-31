102°F
Politics and Government

Kamala Harris to visit Las Vegas next week

Vice President Kamala Harris addresses supporters at a campaign event at Resorts World Las Vega ...
Vice President Kamala Harris addresses supporters at a campaign event at Resorts World Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2024 - 5:50 pm
 
Updated July 30, 2024 - 6:04 pm

Vice President Kamala Harris — and her yet-to-be announced running mate — will visit Las Vegas next week, marking her first stop in Nevada since she’s entered the presidential race.

Harris and her running mate will crisscross the country to campaign to voters who will decide the election, according to the Harris campaign. No other information was available.

Harris hasn’t selected her vice presidential pick yet, but Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are among those under consideration.

While the visit will mark her first time to the Silver State since she entered the presidential race, the vice president has traveled six times this year to the battleground state of Nevada, whose six electoral votes could determine the outcome of the presidential election.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

