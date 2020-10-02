Kamala Harris urges people to vote during Las Vegas ‘drive-in’ rally

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris is campaigning in Southern Nevada on Friday, her second trip in as many weeks.

Governor Steve Sisolak, Rep. Dina Titus and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris say thanks and goodbye to attendees ending a drive-in rally at UNLV on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Mariachi Tierra Bravia play for attendees before Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris arrives for a drive-in rally at UNLV on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Attendees listen as Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks about the importance of voting during a drive-in rally at UNLV on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rep. Dina Titus talks about Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris during a drive-in rally at UNLV on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Governor Steve Sisolak wants to hear more car horns from attendees as he announces Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris to the stage during a drive-in rally at UNLV on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Democratic vice presidential candidate and California Sen. Kamala Harris campaigned Friday in Las Vegas, where she held a virtual fundraiser and spoke to a “drive-in rally” crowd at UNLV about the importance of getting out the vote.

“There is so much at stake in this election, and we’ve got 32 days to get this done,” Harris told the unique crowd of several dozen vehicles, many decked out in flags or painted to support Harris and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“And I don’t need to tell my cousins in Nevada about the change we see coming with the work we are doing,” she said. “The change we see coming when we know here in Nevada, we have the highest unemployment of any state in the country. When there has been incredible devastation because of a failure of an administration to take seriously a public health crisis and then do what is necessary to support working people.”

Harris said a Biden administration would mean a united country that prioritizes addressing climate change, systemic racism, health care access, good jobs and a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

“But to achieve the change we can see coming, we’ve got to vote,” she said.

She played with the unconventional crowd, asking the few dozen cars to “honk if you’re going to vote early,” to a torrent of responsive honks. Some in attendance stood at barriers near the stage. Everyone appeared to be wearing a mask and social distancing.

Harris said powerful people are attempting to keep people from voting out of a fear that power will change hands.

Prior to her 10 minutes or so of remarks, Harris participated in a closed fundraiser that also included former President Barack Obama, who appeared remotely.

Harris was introduced by Gov. Steve Sisolak and Rep. Dina Titus.

“The future of our country and the survival of our democracy is on the ballot next month, and the decision is up to you.” Sisolak said.

Titus, who taught at UNLV for 35 years, ran through many of the same key issues as Harris. She received her largest chorus of agreement honks for a dig at President Donald Trump’s failure to directly denounce white supremacy when asked to do so during the first presidential debate on Tuesday.

“This election is about addressing systemic racism, not giving marching orders to white supremacists,” Titus said.

The Trump campaign mocked Harris’ visit, saying she and Biden “are finally realizing the value of campaigning outside of Delaware.”

“As their campaign begins getting around to building a ground game, with just a little over 30 days until election day, Trump Victory wishes them luck matching a quarter of the work it has accomplished across the Silver State this cycle,” spokesman Keith Schipper said in a statement.

The senator made a similar quick trip through Las Vegas on Sep. 15. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has yet to visit Nevada in the general election cycle. Trump visited last month with rallies at both ends of the state, and was planning to visit next week until he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.