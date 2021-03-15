Kamala Harris visits Las Vegas to tout COVID relief bill

Vice President Kamala Harris visited with health care providers at UNLV and workers packing food boxes for those in need at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas on Monday.

Vice President Kamala Harris touts the recently approved $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan during a food bank at Culinary Academy of Las Vegas Monday, March 15, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to tout the recently approved $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan during a food bank assembly line at Culinary Academy of Las Vegas Monday, March 15, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Culinary Academy of Las Vegas CEO Mark Scott, center, talks to Culinary staff members before the arrival of Vice President Kamala Harris at a food bank assembly line at the academy in North Las Vegas Monday, March 15, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Vice President Kamala Harris talks to the news media after visiting a Culinary Academy of Las Vegas food bank assembly line at the academy in North Las Vegas Monday, March 15, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Vice President Kamala Harris talks to the news media after visiting a Culinary Academy of Las Vegas food bank assembly line at the academy in North Las Vegas Monday, March 15, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Air Force Two, carrying Vice President Kamala Harris, prepares to land at McCarran International Airport on Monday, March 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Evan Barber)

Vice President Kamala Harris looks over a vaccination site at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas, Monday, March 15, 2021. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses are opening an ambitious, cross-country tour to highlight the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan and its benefits. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris looks over a vaccination site at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas, Monday, March 15, 2021. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses are opening an ambitious, cross-country tour to highlight the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan and its benefits. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris looks over a vaccination site at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas, Monday, March 15, 2021. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses are opening an ambitious, cross-country tour to highlight the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan and its benefits. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are greeted by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife Kathy, as they arrive in Las Vegas, Monday, March 15, 2021. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses are opening an ambitious, cross-country tour to highlight the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan and its benefits. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, arrive in Las Vegas, Monday, March 15, 2021. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses are opening an ambitious, cross-country tour to highlight the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan and its benefits. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris gives her order to Germaine Turnbow, while stopping for lunch at Tacotarian, Monday March 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses are opening an ambitious, cross-country tour to highlight the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan and its benefits. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris, right, talks to employees while stopping for lunch at Tacotarian, Monday March 15, 2021, in Las Vegas, as Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford looks on. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses are opening an ambitious, cross-country tour to highlight the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan and its benefits. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris gives her order to Germaine Turnbow, while stopping for lunch at Tacotarian, Monday March 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses are opening an ambitious, cross-country tour to highlight the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan and its benefits. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris visited with health care providers at UNLV and workers packing food boxes for those in need at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas on Monday in the first of a series of stops throughout the country to tout the benefits of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

“You are the heroes of this moment,” Harris told about a dozen workers packing thousands of pounds of food into distributable boxes at the Culinary Academy Monday afternoon. The facility has provided some 37,000 meals to Southern Nevadans since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic with support from previous stimulus packages.

Harris stressed the purpose of her tour was to educate as many people as possible about the benefits available through the Rescue Plan — not just the $1,400 checks available to eligible individuals, but also child care credits, extended unemployment, health insurance benefits and additional support for those experiencing hunger.

She also sought to remind people of what she said should be the government’s role during a disaster.

“When you’re suffering, when you need a helping hand, when you need a little assistance just to get over a moment of crisis you didn’t create — that’s when leaders are supposed to kick in to say ‘I’m here. I see you, and I will help you,” Harris said.

Something for everyone

The latest stimulus money will lift 40,000 children in Nevada out of poverty and aid the one in seven households currently reporting food insecurity, the one in five struggling to pay rent and the one in four small business owners who have had to shut down, Harris said. The plan will see more than $4.5 billion in benefits flow to the state of Nevada, local governments, school districts and transportation agencies.

The assistance is also meant to solve deep equity issues within local communities.

“Not everybody starts out on the same base,” Harris said. “Some people started on first base. Some started on third. The point of equality was we should all kind of end up in the same place… so equity says let’s take into account not everybody starts on the same base. That was part of the spirit behind the American Rescue Plan.”

Harris was introduced by Rep. Steven Horsford, who once ran the Culinary Academy before serving in Congress, and current Academy CEO Mark Scott. Horsford said the Rescue Act will provide support to Nevadans, including $1 billion in education funding — $886 million of which will go to the vast Clark County School District.

Nevada hit hard

In a brief question-and-answer session with reporters after her events, Harris said she chose Nevada as her first stop due to the outsized impact of the pandemic on the state’s hospitality workers.

“I’ve heard stories of folks who have been in this industry for 15 to 30-something years, and they’ve been let go because of COVID,” she said. “But now they’re real concern is one of when the business opens back up, are they going to be rehired.”

She said these first-hand accounts help illuminate the statistics attached to this pandemic.

Harris was asked if the Biden administration plans to raise taxes as part of the next phase of recovery.

“We haven’t really figured out what the next phase is going to be, to he honest with you,” the vice president said. “And we’re going to make those decision. (The American Rescue Act) just happened last week, and we want to get on the road and let the people know what it is, so I’ll keep you posted.”

Earlier in the day, Harris toured a UNLV vaccination site with Gov. Steve Sisolak. She also stopped for tacos with Attorney General Aaron Ford. Harris served as attorney general of California before being elected to the U.S. Senate.

According to her office, Harris also spoke to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid about “the American Rescue Plan and its impact on Nevadans given the economic devastation families and communities have endured due to COVID-19.”

Harris’ husband, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, also toured the food bank at Three Square on Monday morning.

The couple traveled back to their home state of California after Monday’s event. They plan to visit Denver on Tuesday as the brief tour rolls on.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.