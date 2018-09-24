Kavanaugh won’t be ‘intimidated’ to withdraw Supreme Court nomination

Judge Brett Kavanaugh said he will “not be intimidated into withdrawing” his nomination for the Supreme Court after allegations of sexual misconduct.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., flanked by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., left, and Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, speaks with reporters following their weekly policy meetings, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

WASHINGTON — Judge Brett Kavanaugh said he will “not be intimidated into withdrawing” his nomination for the Supreme Court after allegations of sexual misconduct.

Kavanaugh and his first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, will testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. A second woman, Deborah Ramirez, has told The New Yorker that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her in college. Kavanaugh denies both allegations.

In a letter to the Senate Judiciary panel, Kavanaugh says, “These are smears, pure and simple.” He calls the allegations “grotesque and obvious character assassination” and says they could dissuade others from entering public service.

Kavanaugh said threats of violence against his family and “the coordinated effort to destroy my good name” won’t drive him out.

The judge is sitting down for a televised interview with Fox News Channel as he fights for Senate confirmation.

Fox said host Martha MacCallum will be interviewing Kavanaugh along with his wife, Ashley Estes Kavanaugh. The interview will air Monday evening.

Fox said the interview will address the allegations and the hearing as well as “the effect these claims have had on his family.”

In a fiery speech from the Senate floor on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Democrats are using the allegations to delay and obstruct and “destroy a man’s personal and professional life.” He says it’s an “orchestrated, last-minute hit on the nominee.”

The Kentucky senator said, “Democrats won’t let a complete lack of evidence get between them and a good smear. It’s despicable.”

McConnell saidKavanaugh will receive an up-or-down vote in the Senate “in the near future.”