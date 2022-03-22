Ketanji Brown Jackson defends record: ‘I try to stay in my lane’

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson answered questions about her record as a public defender and a judge as her confirmation hearing entered its second day.

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, right, testifies about how her parents attended segregated schools, as her family from far left, brother Ketajh Brown, and parents Johnny and Ellery Brown, listen, during the second day of her confirmation hearing, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during the second day of her confirmation hearing, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, questions Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during her confirmation hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, in red, followed by her husband Dr. Patrick Jackson, arrives for the second day of her confirmation hearing to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON — Federal appellate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson fended off Republican criticism Tuesday that her experience as a public defender transformed her into an activist who is lenient on criminals.

Jackson, 51, pushed back on charges during the second day of her confirmation hearing for the Supreme Court. If confirmed, she would become the first Black woman to serve on the high court.

But the historic diversity of the nomination took a back seat as Jackson forcefully defended her judicial record of independence to dispel suggestions that she would carry out a liberal agenda from the bench.

“I am acutely aware as a judge in our system that I have limited power,” Jackson told the Senate Judiciary Committee. “It try to stay in my lane.”

The marathon session began as each senator questioned the nominee on a wide-range of topics. Senators used time to not only to grill Jackson, but also to pontificate on Biden administration policies and grievances.

Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., told Brown from the outset that the second hearing day is affectionately known as a “trial by ordeal.”

Storming out

Republican senators zeroed in on Jackson’s service as a federal public defender and private lawyer who represented clients held at the U.S. Navy base at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., peppered Jackson over legal arguments she made on behalf of suspected terrorists being held at Guantanamo indefinitely by the U.S. government, and her argument that it constituted a violation of their rights.

“I don’t think it’s necessary to call the government a war criminal,” Graham fumed.

Jackson said she was a public defender when the Supreme Court ruled that detainees could be ordered held by executive authority at the military base in Cuba. She said the Supreme Court issued a second ruling that the detainees had the right to legal representation.

Calling 9/11 a “tragic, terrible attack on this country,” Jackson said federal public defenders were called upon to represent detainees after the Supreme Court rulings.

Graham claimed many of the detainees who were later released returned to the battlefield against U.S. troops, but Durbin refuted those statistics. A visually shaken Graham then launched into a tirade about Guantanamo Bay detainees and the fate of 39 still being held there for acts against the United States. Graham declared he did not care if they died in captivity.

Republican and Democratic senators appeared startled as Graham suddenly stood up and stormed out of the hearing.

Lenient on crime

Jackson also fended off accusations leveled by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., that sentences she handed down as a federal district judge to defendants convicted of possession of child pornography were below federal sentencing guidelines and posed a danger to children.

Current guidelines do not differentiate between offenses of viewing material or producing it. The guidelines were written by Congress years ago, before the amount of the material made available exploded with the advent of the internet.

Jackson said that in every child pornography case she tells the defendant a story about one woman was scared for life after she was exploited when she was young, later entered into prostitution and never was able to have intimate relations with a loved one later in life.

Asked by Durbin how Jackson felt about Hawley’s assertion, in front of her daughters, that her lenient sentences favored convicted offenders and could allow future harm to children, Jackson replied, “As a mother and a judge, nothing could be further from the truth.”

In the midst of the firestorm, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., lowered the tension in the room when she told Jackson: “This is a tough place, and you are handling it very well.”

Questions about experience

Even before the hearings, Democrats and Republicans stipulated that Jackson was well qualified to serve on the Supreme Court. She received the American Bar Association’s highest rating.

The line of Republican questioning appeared to underscore that.

“The GOP senators’ attacks on Judge Jackson Brown are shifting to her work experience, I suspect, because they were getting no traction on attacking her credentials/education which are solid,” said Anna Law, political science professor at City University of New York, Brooklyn College.

“The GOP senators have chosen to attack Judge Jackson Brown’s work as a federal public defender by waving what they believe to be the most reviled of her clients, Guantanamo Bay detainees,” Law told the Review-Journal.

President Joe Biden nominated Jackson to fill a vacancy created when Justice Stephen Breyer announced he would step down after this term. Jackson began her law career as a clerk for Breyer and other federal judges. Democrats control the Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting a tie-breaking vote, and confirmation is expected.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is considered to be a possible vote for confirmation, as is Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. They both supported Jackson for previous appointments.

Jackson has received bipartisan Senate support for nominations to serve on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, a federal district judge for the District of Columbia and her appointment last year to serve on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Her nomination to serve on the Supreme Court is historic: Of the 115 justices who have held seats on the nation’s highest bench, 108 have been white men, Durbin said. Upon confirmation, Jackson would be only the third African American, following Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas.

The Congressional Black Caucus said in statements that Jackson is one of the most qualified candidates for the high court in years, citing her rise from academic excellence to judicial posts and later judgeships.

“This is a pinnacle, a crescendo,” said Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Houston Democrat who attended the Senate confirmation hearing as a guest. “This is an important place to be.”

Jackson also would be the fifth woman justice, and would serve with Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett, giving the nine-member court a 5-4 gender balance for the first time in history.

“This is the closest we’ve ever come to gender balance on the Supreme Court,” Feinstein said, asking Jackson her opinion about that milestone.

“I think it would be extremely meaningful,” Jackson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

