Kevin McCarthy ousted as speaker of the House

Next steps are uncertain, but there is no obvious successor to lead the House Republican majority.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door meeting with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and other House Republicans after Gaetz filed a motion to oust McCarthy from his leadership role, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) talks to reporters outside of the U.S. Capitol Building on Oct. 2, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Gaetz spoke on the House floor and said that later this week he will introduce a motion to vacate Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) following an agreement over the weekend to avert a partial shutdown of the federal government. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday in an extraordinary showdown, a first in U.S. history, The 216-210 vote, forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives, throws the House and its Republican leadership into chaos.

McCarthy’s chief rival, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, brought forward the “motion to vacate” drawing together more than a handful of conservative Republican critics of the speaker and many Democrats who say he is unworthy of leadership.

