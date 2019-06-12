Kiernan McManus leading in Boulder City mayoral race

Early returns show Kiernan McManus with about 54 percent of the vote as of 7:30 p.m. with Rod Woodbury receiving nearly 46 percent of the vote.

Boulder City Councilman Kiernan McManus has an early lead over incumbent Mayor Rod Woodbury in the city’s mayoral race.

Early returns show McManus with about 54 percent of the vote as of 7:30 p.m. Woodbury received nearly 46 percent of the vote.

If McManus wins, his council seat would be be filled by either a special election or an appointment. If he loses, he will serve out his term on the council, which ends in 2021.

Tuesday’s election will also decide who will occupy two City Council seats in Boulder City.

Early returns show retired university professor Claudia Bridges leading with more than 29 percent of the vote. Incumbent Councilwoman Peggy Leavitt has more than 26 percent of the early vote in her bid for a third term.

She is trailed slightly by event promoter James Howard Adams, who has nearly 26 percent of the vote.

Incumbent Councilman Rich Shuman is in last place early in the night with about 18 percent of the vote.

Boulder City voters also had the opportunity to weigh in on four ballot questions.

Two of them pertained to a proposed aquatic facility.

Question 3 would allow the city to issue up to $40 million in bonds for the aquatic center project. Officials expect construction of the complex to cost $27 million, but are asking voters to consider the extra money to cover design costs, inflation and unpredictable cost-drivers.

According to the ballot question, the bonds are expected to require a property tax levy for 30 years.

Early returns show only about 27 percent of voters cast ballots in favor of the measure.

Question 1 would allow the city to spend $5 million from the capital improvement fund on the proposed complex, reducing the amount the city needs to borrow to help cover design and construction costs. The City Council is not allowed to spend $1 million or more on capital improvement projects without voter approval.

Early returns showed the just 39 percent of voters in favor of the measure.

Question 2 would allow the City Council to refinance debt without voter approval. Early returns show more than 51 percent of voters favored the measure.

Question 4 gauges public opinion on whether off-highway vehicles should be allowed on city streets, but does not trigger a legislative change. About about 42 percent of early voters were in favor of the question.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

