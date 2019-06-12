Kiernan McManus wins Boulder City mayor’s race

Kiernan McManus defeated incumbent Boulder City Mayor Rod Woodbury, and two council incumbents fell to challengers in the municipal general election Tuesday.

Kiernan McManus (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rod Woodbury (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boulder City Councilman Kiernan McManus has ousted incumbent Mayor Rod Woodbury in the city’s mayoral race.

And two incumbent council members fell to challengers in Tuesday’s runoff election.

Unofficial results show McManus with about 54 percent of the vote over Woodbury.

McManus said a grassroots effort helped him achieve victory.

“I’m very honored that people have put their confidence in me to serve as the next mayor,” he said.

Woodbury could not be reached for comment. McManus’ council seat will be filled by either a special election or an appointment.

Unofficial results show retired university professor Claudia Bridges with more than 29 percent of the vote. In second place is event promoter James Howard Adams, who received more than 26 percent of the vote.

Adams narrowly beat incumbent Councilwoman Peggy Leavitt, who was seeking a third term. She led the race in the primary but fell short Tuesday night with just shy of 26 percent of the vote.

Incumbent Rich Shuman took last place with about 18 percent of the vote.

Boulder City voters also had the opportunity to weigh in on four ballot questions. Two questions that pertain to a proposed aquatic facility have failed.

Question 3 would have allowed the city to issue up to $40 million in bonds for the aquatic center project. Officials expect construction of the complex to cost $27 million, but asked voters to consider the extra money to cover design costs, inflation and unpredictable cost-drivers.

The bonds were expected to require a property tax levy for 30 years.

The measure failed with 72 percent of voters against it.

Question 1 would have allowed the city to spend $5 million from the capital improvement fund on the proposed complex to help cover design and construction costs while reducing the amount the city needed to borrow. The City Council is not allowed to spend $1 million or more on capital improvement projects without voter approval.

The measure failed with about 59 percent of voters against it.

Voters narrowly approved Question 2, which allows the City Council to refinance the city’s debt without voter approval. More than 51 percent of voters favored the measure.

Question 4 gauged public opinion on whether off-highway vehicles should be allowed on city streets, but does not trigger a legislative change. About 56 percent of voters were against allowing the vehicles on city streets.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.