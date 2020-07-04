91°F
Politics and Government

Kimberly Guilfoyle, girlfriend of Trump’s son, has coronavirus

The Associated Press
July 3, 2020 - 8:50 pm
 

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of President Donald Trump’s oldest son, has contracted the coronavirus.

Sergio Gor, chief of staff to the Trump campaign’s finance committee, says Guilfoyle was immediately isolated after the positive result to limit exposure. He says she will be retested to confirm the diagnosis because she isn’t showing any symptoms of COVID-19, the disease the virus causes. Gor says Guilfoyle is doing well and canceling her public events.

Gor says Donald Trump Jr. tested negative but is self-isolating as a precaution. He is also canceling his public events.

The couple was in South Dakota to hold fundraisers for Trump’s re-election. Trump gave a pre-Fourth of July speech at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

