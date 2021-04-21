‘Know Your Rights’: Lawmakers present town halls on Thursday

The meetings are intended to teach people about their rights during situations that range from being pulled over by police to when immigration authorities approach.

The “Know Your Rights” town hall meetings will be presented Thursday, April 22, at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Two Southern Nevada lawmakers are presenting town halls Thursday evening intended to teach people about their rights during situations that range from being pulled over by police to when immigration authorities approach.

The “Know Your Rights” meetings, brought forward by Las Vegas Councilwoman Olivia Diaz and Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, are planned in both Spanish and English, according to the county.

The town halls will be carried live on the county’s Facebook page or can be attended in person inside the county government center by RSVP if space is available.

The county public defender’s office will address law enforcement stops and restored voting rights for Nevadans convicted of a felony, according to the county. The UNLV Immigration Clinic will advise attendees on what to do if they have an immigration removal order or are contacted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, whether at home, work or elsewhere.

Representatives will speak for 15 to 20 minutes, followed by a question and answer period, according to the county.

The session in Spanish is scheduled at 5 p.m., while the session in English is planned for 6:30 p.m.

To RSVP, visit www.bit.ly/ccknowyourrights. To watch live or an archived version, visit www.Facebook.com/ClarkCountyNV.

The meetings are scheduled inside commission chambers at the government center, located at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.