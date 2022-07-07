Labor Department offering states funding for job training

States can now apply for a grant to help with job creation and employment training for unemployed and underemployed workers.

(Getty Images)

The Department of Labor announced Wednesday that its Quality Jobs, Equity, Strategy and Training National Dislocated Worker grants has $140 million in available funding, with award amounts of up to $15 million.

The grant is meant to help states support women, people of color, lower-wage workers and people with disabilities find quality jobs in growing industries such as infrastructure, environment and climate.

“QUEST grants will help prepare marginalized workers for high-quality jobs that include family-sustaining wages and benefits and offer clear paths for advancement,” Brent Parton, acting assistant secretary for employment and training, said in a news release.

