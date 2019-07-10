Labor Secretary Acosta addresses criticism of Epstein deal

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta held a news conference Wednesday to address criticism of a 2008 deal he brokered that meant a short stint in jail for super-rich sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta speaks during a news conference at the Department of Labor, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — Labor Secretary Alex Acosta held a news conference Wednesday to address criticism of a 2008 deal he brokered that meant a short stint in jail for super-rich sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

During a news conference, Acosta defended his role, when he was U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of Florida, in a 2008 non-prosecution agreement that allowed Epstein to serve a scant 13 months in prison for serial sex offenses against minors, saying, “there was value in getting a guilty plea and having him register” as a sex offender.

“The world had to be on notice that he was a sexual predator,” Acosta maintained.

The event was announced as an increasing number of Democrats, including presidential candidates, and newspaper editorial boards demanded Acosta’s resignation in the wake of New York federal prosecutors unsealing an indictment of Epstein, 66, on two counts of sex trafficking with underage girls between 2002 and 2005. If convicted, Epstein, who has pleaded not guilty, could serve 45 years in prison.

That sentence is a lifetime longer than the scant 13 months Epstein served in a county jail under an arrangement allowed by local jailers that permitted Epstein to spend 12 days at a specially prepared office six days a week.

If Trump were to decide he’s not the right person, Acosta said he would respect that.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.