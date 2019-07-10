Labor Secretary Acosta speaks at news conference — LIVESTREAM

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta scheduled a news conference Wednesday to address criticism of a 2008 deal he brokered for sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/File, AP)

WASHINGTON — Labor Secretary Alex Acosta scheduled a news conference Wednesday to address criticism of a 2008 deal he brokered that meant a short stint in jail for super-rich sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The event was announced as an increasing number of Democrats, including presidential candidates, and newspaper editorial boards demanded Acosta’s resignation in the wake of Epstein, 66, being charged in New York with two counts of sex trafficking with underage girls between 2002 and 2005. If convicted, Epstein, who has pleaded not guilty, could serve 45 years in prison.

That sentence is a lifetime longer than the scant 13 months Epstein served in a county jail after Acosta, then serving as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, brokered an agreement with state prosecutors in 2008, a period when Epstein resided in both Palm Beach and Manhattan.

