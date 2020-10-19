Lara Trump to appear at Trump rally Tuesday

Lara Trump will headline a Donald Trump campaign event Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Lara Trump (The Associated Press)

Lara Trump will headline a Donald Trump campaign event Tuesday in Las Vegas.

The president’s daughter-in-law who is married to Eric Trump, will appear at a Make America Great Again event at The Westin, 160 E. Flamingo Road.

The doors open at 11 a.m. and the event begins at noon.

You can go here to apply for tickets.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.