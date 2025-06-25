Las Vegas attorney tapped for Homeland Security position
President Donald Trump appointed Las Vegas criminal defense attorney David Chesnoff to a position in the Homeland Security Advisory Council, the administration announced Tuesday.
The council, formed in 2022, provides the Secretary of Homeland Security with advice on homeland security operations. He is one of 22 new appointed members, joining Rudy Giuliani and Mark Levin, a broadcast news analyst, and others, according to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security.
Chesnoff is a criminal defense attorney who has been practicing law in Las Vegas for more than 35 years and was a law partner of former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman. He has represented notable clients over the years, including Bruno Mars, Mike Tyson and Michael Jackson’s family, as well as high-profile defendants like former Raiders player Henry Ruggs and ex-FBI informant Alexander Smirnov.
The advisory council will hold its first meeting July 2 in Washington D.C.
