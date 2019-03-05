Las Vegas City Councilman Steve Seroka resigns

Las Vegas Ward 2 City Council candidate Steve Seroka

Las Vegas City Councilman Steve Seroka, the first-term policymaker who had been facing an intense recall effort, resigned on Monday, city spokesman David Riggleman said.

Riggleman said Seroka’s resignation was confirmed with the city attorney’s office.

The reason behind Seroka’s sudden departure was not immediately clear. He did not return messages seeking comment.

Seroka, a retired Air Force colonel, was elected in June 2017, defeating incumbent Bob Beers to represent Ward 2.

His opposition to development on the defunct Badlands golf course was a major talking point in that contest, but resurfaced in December as the galvanizing force for a laborers union-led campaign to remove him from office.

The deadline for signatures to force a recall election — proponents needed 1,850 from voters in that 2017 Ward 2 election — had been March 11.

The City Council will decide whether to call a special election or appoint a replacement to fill the rest of his term.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

