50°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Las Vegas, Clark County plan park to honor Historic Westside leaders

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2019 - 11:21 am
 

Officials in Las Vegas and Clark County are working together to establish a multi-million dollar park that commemorates the luminaries of the city’s Historic Westside, known for early settlers and a storied African American culture.

The partnership plans to bring the $3.5 million project, dubbed the Historic Westside Leaders Park, to land near the southwest corner of Martin Luther King Jr. and Lake Mead boulevards, according to city and county documents.

The City Council and Clark County Commission recently signed off separately on an interlocal agreement between the two entities. Under the deal, the county will allocate no more than $3.5 million to design and construct the park on about two acres of city-owned land.

But the city will operate and maintain it, while managing the design and construction phase, according to a copy of the agreement. Construction is set to begin by December 2020 and finish by December 2021.

Commissioner Lawrence Weekly and Councilman Cedric Crear represent District D and Ward 5, respectively, where the park is planned.

‘Preserve the legacy’

“You think about the pioneers and those who had come before people like Cedric and I that helped make this possible, what we’re doing today, (and) it’s only befitting that we could try to help preserve the legacy of this community,” Weekly said.

The Historic Westside, just northwest of downtown, is home to the city’s first business and residential development, McWilliams Townsite, built in 1905. By the 1940s and 1950s, the Jackson Avenue entertainment district was its epicenter, bustling with nightclubs that hosted legendary entertainers such as Sammy Davis Jr. and Nat King Cole. The neighborhood has steadily remained the pulse of the city’s African-American community in the face of decades-long economic development struggles.

Project details will likely be revealed during the design phase and through neighborhood meetings expected to collect public input. The city and county will identify a “Hall of Fame” committee to choose and approve people who will be recognized by placards, monuments or other features of the park, according to the agreement.

City to pay for plaques, monuments

The city will pay for the plaques and monuments inside the park, including those requested by the county, the agreement shows.

Weekly, a former Las Vegas councilman, said he envisions Historic Westside Leaders Park as a place of tranquility and education, and he hoped that visitors will walk away with a singular conclusion: “What a great tribute.”

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - VIDEO
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - VIDEO
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during the 2020 presidential gun safety foru ...
Nevada key to politics nationwide in 2020
By / RJ

The Democratic challenger to President Donald Trump and the fate of the Democratic majority in the House are two elections Nevadans will play a large role in next year.

Las Vegas Justices of the Peace Melanie Andress-Tobiasson, center, and Amy Chelini, listen as a ...
Panel decides not to suspend 2 Las Vegas judges
By / RJ

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline decided Tuesday that it would not suspend a pair of Las Vegas judges over questions about profanity off the bench and administrative complaints involving court clerks.

Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall presides over the Senate the Legislative Building in Carson City on the ...
Nevada approves $300K in grants to promote rural tourism
The Associated Press

An outdoor sculpture park near Beatty, a train and bike trail in Ely and television ads to promote Nevada’s Cowboy Country are among the projects being funded.

In a Dec. 18, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Battle Creek, M ...
With impeachment trial stuck in limbo, Trump lashes out at Pelosi
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

President Donald Trump lashed out Tuesday as his Senate impeachment trial remains at an impasse, with Republican and Democratic leaders at odds over its format and whether witnesses should be called.

Las Vegas Fire Department investigators with assistance from Las Vegas police enter the Alpine ...
Las Vegas officials vow close look at deadly Alpine Motel fire
By Shea Johnson and Michael Scott Davidson / RJ

Las Vegas and Clark County officials pledged Monday to closely examine the causes of the city’s deadliest fire, and to work to ensure older buildings are safe for residents.