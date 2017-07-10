Las Vegas councilman to challenge Kihuen for Congress

Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony filed to run for Congress Monday, with eyes towards unseating freshman Democrat Ruben Kihuen.

Las Vegas Councilman Anthony Stavros speaks during the Annual Nevada Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at the Police Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Anthony, a Republican and former Metropolitan Police Department captain, was first elected to Las Vegas city council in 2009. He garnered 74 percent of the vote in April’s municipal election to win his third four-year term, which will be his last as he is term-limited.

For Anthony, unseating Kihuen in the 4th Congressional District could be a challenge. But it would not be unprecedented given the district’s short history.

Democrat Steven Horsford won the seat’s first election in 2012, but lost to Republican Cresent Hardy in 2014 during a red wave that saw the GOP take control of both chambers of the Nevada Legislature. Kihuen’s victory last year regained the seat for Democrats.

But there is a hefty gap in GOP voter registration in the district that stretches from North Las Vegas to Ely. Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by about 41,000.

Anthony has sought higher office in the past. He ran for mayor of Las Vegas against incumbent Carolyn Goodman in 2015, but lost by a margin of 55-42 percent.

Anthony could not be reached immediately for comment.

