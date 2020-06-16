97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore steps down as mayor pro tem

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 16, 2020 - 4:40 pm
 
Updated June 16, 2020 - 5:10 pm

Councilwoman Michele Fiore stepped down as mayor pro tem during a Tuesday news conference in the lobby of City Hall.

Fiore, who has been under fire for “racially charged” comments she is said to have made during a recent Clark County GOP convention, said she is committed to healing the community.

Fiore also said she is not stepping down because of those allegations.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman said she was surprised at Fiore’s decision to step down. Goodman said she did not know of Fiore’s decision until 3:30 p.m.

Goodman said she talked with Councilman Stavros Anthony about replacing Fiore as mayor pro tem.

Anthony served as mayor pro tem for Goodman from July 2011 through April 2015.

Councilman Cedric Crear has called for Goodman to remove Fiore as the mayor pro tem and Fiore is also facing a recall effort. On Thursday, she apologized to anyone she offended but said her remarks were being portrayed inaccurately and taken out of context in media reports.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Clark County records largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Clark County records largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
2
Sisolak keeping Phase Two protocols in place
Sisolak keeping Phase Two protocols in place
3
Conservative? Don’t like Trump? Maybe Jorgensen’s for you
Conservative? Don’t like Trump? Maybe Jorgensen’s for you
4
Las Vegas DMV offices open to long lines after closure
Las Vegas DMV offices open to long lines after closure
5
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore steps down as mayor pro tem
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore steps down as mayor pro tem
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson allows immediate sale of alcohol with curbside pickup - VIDEO
The city of Henderson decided Thursday evening to allow alcohol to be sold by restaurants as part of their curbside pickup service during the COVID-19 crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Takeaways from the president's daily briefing on coronavirus - VIDEO
RJ Washington correspondent Debra Saunders talks about today's daily White House news conference regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo, former national security adviser John Bolton takes pa ...
Trump administration sues to stop release of Bolton book
By Eric Tucker The Associated Press

The Trump administration sued former national security adviser John Bolton on Tuesday to stop the publication of a book that the White House says contains classified information.

 
Trump signs executive order on police reform
By / RJ

President Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order on police reform, including guiding principles on chokeholds and involving social workers when dealing with homeless and mentally ill people.

U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges the audience after taking the oath of office as his wi ...
Trump woos black community amid protests
By / RJ

President Trump is offering himself as a leader who can restore law and order and reform the use of force, as American cities face protests sparked by the deaths of black men at the hands of police.