Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore steps down as mayor pro tem

Councilwoman Michele Fiore stepped down as mayor pro tem during a Tuesday news conference in the lobby of City Hall.

Fiore, who has been under fire for “racially charged” comments she is said to have made during a recent Clark County GOP convention, said she is committed to healing the community.

Fiore also said she is not stepping down because of those allegations.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman said she was surprised at Fiore’s decision to step down. Goodman said she did not know of Fiore’s decision until 3:30 p.m.

Goodman said she talked with Councilman Stavros Anthony about replacing Fiore as mayor pro tem.

Anthony served as mayor pro tem for Goodman from July 2011 through April 2015.

Councilman Cedric Crear has called for Goodman to remove Fiore as the mayor pro tem and Fiore is also facing a recall effort. On Thursday, she apologized to anyone she offended but said her remarks were being portrayed inaccurately and taken out of context in media reports.

