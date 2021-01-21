65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Politics and Government

Las Vegas man’s prison sentence commuted by President Trump

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2021 - 1:03 pm
 
Updated January 21, 2021 - 2:08 pm
In this image from the video provided by Ryan Wolfington, the Las Vegas family of Kyle Komoto l ...
In this image from the video provided by Ryan Wolfington, the Las Vegas family of Kyle Komoto learns his prison sentence has been commuted by former President Donald Trump. The family learned of the news through a phone call with Ivanka Trump and singer Jewel. (Provided by Ryan Wolfington)
In this image from the video provided by Ryan Wolfington, the Las Vegas family of Kyle Komoto l ...
In this image from the video provided by Ryan Wolfington, the Las Vegas family of Kyle Komoto learns his prison sentence has been commuted by former President Donald Trump. The family learned of the news through a phone call with Ivanka Trump and singer Jewel. (Provided by Ryan Wolfington)
In this image from the video provided by Ryan Wolfington, the Las Vegas family of Kyle Komoto l ...
In this image from the video provided by Ryan Wolfington, the Las Vegas family of Kyle Komoto learns his prison sentence has been commuted by former President Donald Trump. The family learned of the news through a phone call with Ivanka Trump and singer Jewel. (Provided by Ryan Wolfington)

A Las Vegas family was brought to tears during a recent phone call from Ivanka Trump and singer Jewel, who informed them that their loved one was coming home from a California prison.

Trump and Jewel told Kyle Kimoto’s six children late Tuesday that President Donald Trump had commuted Kimoto’s prison sentence after he served 12 years of a 29-year sentence for a telemarketing fraud scheme.

“It’s Ivanka Trump calling, and I have Jewel on the line,” according to a video recording of the phone call. Soon, a voice on the line announced: “President Trump just commuted your dad’s sentence.”

The words prompted Kimoto’s children to weep, with one saying, “We miss him so much!”

A statement from the White House on Wednesday confirmed the commutation, one of the outgoing president’s last acts in office.

“Mr. Kimoto has been an exemplary prisoner, has held numerous jobs, shown remorse, and mentored other inmates in faith,” the statement said. “Upon his release, he has a job offer and will help care for his six children and three grandchildren.”

Kimoto, a Las Vegas resident at the time, was convicted in Illinois in 2008. He is 45.

Prosecutors said he masterminded a telemarketing scheme that swindled at least $43 million from more than 300,000 people. Kimoto’s company led consumers to believe they would get credit cards. But those who responded and paid fees of $159 or more didn’t get credit cards. They received an application for a card that had to be loaded with money before it could be used.

The commutation was made possible through advocacy by Jewel’s Marty Hennessy Inspiring Children Foundation, the mother and stepfather of Kimoto’s children, and Jewel and Ivanka Trump, said foundation spokesman Ryan Wolfington.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Walgreens, Smith’s take COVID vaccine appointments for older Nevadans
Walgreens, Smith’s take COVID vaccine appointments for older Nevadans
2
Some CCSD teachers got vaccinated, but official drive due next week
Some CCSD teachers got vaccinated, but official drive due next week
3
As council reacts to history, Fiore calls Trump ‘one of our greatest’
As council reacts to history, Fiore calls Trump ‘one of our greatest’
4
Inauguration Day prop bets include whether Biden will say ‘Trump’
Inauguration Day prop bets include whether Biden will say ‘Trump’
5
New Nevada COVID-19 cases, positivity rate continue to slide
New Nevada COVID-19 cases, positivity rate continue to slide
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Biden signs orders to jump start COVID-19 response
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

With a burst of executive orders, President Joe Biden served notice Thursday that the nation’s COVID-19 response is under new management.

 
Biden gets busy on Day One in White House
By / RJ

President Joe Biden got to work Wednesday after his inauguration armed with several executive orders ready to sign, appointees to swear in and a big immigration bill, the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, to send to Congress.