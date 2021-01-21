Las Vegas man’s prison sentence commuted by President Trump

In one of his last acts in office, President Donald Trump commuted the prison sentence of Kyle Kimoto, who had served 12 years for a telemarketing fraud scheme.

The Las Vegas family of Kyle Kimoto learns his prison sentence has been commuted by President Donald Trump. (Ryan Wolfington/Facebook)

In this image from the video provided by Ryan Wolfington, the Las Vegas family of Kyle Komoto learns his prison sentence has been commuted by former President Donald Trump. The family learned of the news through a phone call with Ivanka Trump and singer Jewel. (Provided by Ryan Wolfington)

A Las Vegas family was brought to tears during a recent phone call from Ivanka Trump and singer Jewel, who informed them that their loved one was coming home from a California prison.

Trump and Jewel told Kyle Kimoto’s six children late Tuesday that President Donald Trump had commuted Kimoto’s prison sentence after he served 12 years of a 29-year sentence for a telemarketing fraud scheme.

“It’s Ivanka Trump calling, and I have Jewel on the line,” according to a video recording of the phone call. Soon, a voice on the line announced: “President Trump just commuted your dad’s sentence.”

The words prompted Kimoto’s children to weep, with one saying, “We miss him so much!”

A statement from the White House on Wednesday confirmed the commutation, one of the outgoing president’s last acts in office.

“Mr. Kimoto has been an exemplary prisoner, has held numerous jobs, shown remorse, and mentored other inmates in faith,” the statement said. “Upon his release, he has a job offer and will help care for his six children and three grandchildren.”

Kimoto, a Las Vegas resident at the time, was convicted in Illinois in 2008. He is 45.

Prosecutors said he masterminded a telemarketing scheme that swindled at least $43 million from more than 300,000 people. Kimoto’s company led consumers to believe they would get credit cards. But those who responded and paid fees of $159 or more didn’t get credit cards. They received an application for a card that had to be loaded with money before it could be used.

The commutation was made possible through advocacy by Jewel’s Marty Hennessy Inspiring Children Foundation, the mother and stepfather of Kimoto’s children, and Jewel and Ivanka Trump, said foundation spokesman Ryan Wolfington.

