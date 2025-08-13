Las Vegas not pursuing changes to noise ordinance for the Arts District

The city of Las Vegas said Wednesday that it was not pursuing an ordinance that would’ve limited outdoor amplified noise during late-night hours at the popular Arts District.

Federal agents will be out 24/7 on patrol in Washington, the White House says

A crane is seen in the distance as traffic travels along Charleston Boulevard in the Arts District on Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The city of Las Vegas said Wednesday that it was not pursuing an ordinance amendment that would have limited outdoor amplified noise during late-night hours at the popular Arts District.

Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, who announced the development, said that the decision was influenced by community feedback.

“From the feedback I’ve received, it’s clear the majority does not favor a change,” said Diaz in a statement. “The Arts District is an authentic, home-grown area that we want to ensure remains vibrant and energized for years to come.”

The city sent out queries in June seeking input from area businesses about the proposed change, noting that it was only a review with no imminent action from the City Council.

Businesses quickly rejected the proposal, arguing that it would “completely sterilize” the lively entertainment hub and harm business operators.

The Arts District is exempted from a Las Vegas 2011 ordinance, which restricts amplified outdoor noise between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. every day of the week.

The exemption allows the businesses to emit the noise as late as 2 a.m. on weekends.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.