Las Vegas police announce layoffs in wake of coronavirus struggles

The Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday that it laid off more than 100 part-time employees, a decision made necessary by economic impacts stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday that it laid off more than 100 part-time employees, a decision made necessary by “sharp declines in revenue” stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Metro said 112 part-time positions were cut. Of those positions, 103 have been filled by employees. The agency said all of the employees who were laid off would be compensated through the next week of work.

“Southern Nevada is experiencing unprecedented economic impacts as a result of the coronavirus mitigation efforts,” Metro said in a statement emailed Friday to news outlets. “These impacts will result in sharp declines in revenue to state and local government, which in turn will force many difficult decisions in the upcoming months. The first of these difficult decisions were for the LVMPD to eliminate a total of 112 part-time positions, 103 of which are filled.”

Bureau commanders were given the names of affected employees and had until close of business on Wednesday to contact the employees and make notifications in person, the release said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.