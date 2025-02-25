Las Vegas Social Security office subject to DOGE cut

Leased space held by the Social Security Administration in Las Vegas has closed or been directed to close by the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency.

SAUNDERS: Maine defends the rights of boys to take state titles from girls

First two superintendent candidates have decades of experience in CCSD

Trump says Canada and Mexico tariffs are ‘going forward’ with more import taxes to come

A Las Vegas Social Security Administration office is being affected by a series of cuts by the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency.

A 1,900 square-foot office with a lease value of $65,406 was given a “true termination” and directed to move to a federal space, according to DOGE’s website. The department estimated the lease cancellation will save $16,352.

It is not clear what impact the loss of the space will have on Social Security services in the Las Vegas Valley.

Nearly 42,200 Clark County residents are Social Security recipients, according to 2022 data from the Social Security Administration.

Social Security has larger offices in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson. DOGE did not specify which Social Security facility in the Las Vegas Valley is targeted for the closure, though the Las Vegas Review-Journal found that both the Henderson and Las Vegas locations were open Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.