Las Vegas Social Security office subject to DOGE cut

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 25, 2025 - 10:32 am
 
Updated February 25, 2025 - 11:08 am

A Las Vegas Social Security Administration office is being affected by a series of cuts by the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency.

A 1,900 square-foot office with a lease value of $65,406 was given a “true termination” and directed to move to a federal space, according to DOGE’s website. The department estimated the lease cancellation will save $16,352.

It is not clear what impact the loss of the space will have on Social Security services in the Las Vegas Valley.

Nearly 42,200 Clark County residents are Social Security recipients, according to 2022 data from the Social Security Administration.

Social Security has larger offices in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson. DOGE did not specify which Social Security facility in the Las Vegas Valley is targeted for the closure, though the Las Vegas Review-Journal found that both the Henderson and Las Vegas locations were open Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

