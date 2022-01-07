65°F
Las Vegas won’t host 2024 Republican convention

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2022 - 3:31 pm
 
National Republicans have narrowed down a list of potential host cities for the party’s 2024 national convention, and Las Vegas isn’t in the running.

According to a Republican National Committee official, Milwaukee, Nashville, Pittsburgh and Salt Lake City are finalists for hosting the three-day convention where the presidential candidate for the Republican Party officially accepts the party’s nomination.

“It was very disappointing this year,” said Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald, who has long advocated for hosting the convention in Southern Nevada.

McDonald said the national committee told him it never received a bid from Las Vegas and that he heard the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority did not have the appetite to submit one.

“Not exactly how I’d phrase it,” LVCVA spokeswoman Lori Nelson-Kraft said in an email. “We had discussions with venues of scale and scope that would be in the position to host the convention and the commitment needed to host the convention does not work for Las Vegas.”

In September, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said she would welcome the opportunity to host the event. The city said the mayor received a letter from the national committee asking if she would be interested in having Las Vegas host the convention.

At the time, a GOP source said the Republican National Committee sent letters to nearly three dozen cities.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

