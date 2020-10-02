1 October victims remembered by name at healing garden

The ceremony will mark the third year Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has read the names of the victims at the healing garden downtown.

The display at the Healing Garden on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, before the names of victims of the deadliest massacre in the nation's history are read. (Shea Johnson / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and a city spokesman on Thursday night will read the names of the 60 victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting three years ago.

The remembrance ceremony, put on by the city and Get Outdoors Nevada at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden, will start at 10:05 p.m. — the exact time that a barrage of gunfire first rang out from a Mandalay Bay hotel room overlooking the country music festival on Oct. 1, 2017.

City officials said that a bell will toll and a candle will be lit for each person lost as a result of the attack.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic and statewide social distancing rules, the event is not open to the public.

The ceremony will mark the third year the mayor has read the names of the victims, since increased from 58 to 60, at the healing garden located at 1015 S. Casino Center Blvd. in downtown Las Vegas.

