10 Walmart stores to host drive-thru coronavirus tests in Nevada

Ten drive-thru coronavirus testing sites will be opening in Walmart parking lots across Nevada beginning Monday, the city of Las Vegas said Thursday.

Walmart at 2310 E. Serene Ave. in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Seven of the sites will be in Clark County: Two in the unincorporated county, two in Las Vegas and three in North Las Vegas. Others will be in Reno and Elko.

“The sites will test adults who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high-risk groups without symptoms,” the city of Las Vegas said in a statement.

Testing is by appointment only with no out-of-pocket costs to the individual and the sites will be staffed by Walmart pharmacists and associates. The tests will be self-administered, meaning individuals from inside their vehicle will swab their nose under the observation of a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly.

Individuals who arrive for testing must wear a mask and stay in their vehicles.

The testing is supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and state and local officials, according to the statement.

“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Nevada during this unprecedented time,” company spokesman Kevin Loscotoff said in the statement.

Las Vegas Valley officials have been pushing to boost testing access and capabilities in recent weeks, with sites opening at The Orleans, the Aquarius in Laughlin and even in consulates.

Before testing in Walmart parking lots opens to the broader public, first responders will be able to get tested on Friday and Saturday at Las Vegas locations.

Individuals seeking tests must be 18 years or older and appointments must be made through www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com.

For more information, call Quest’s coronavirus line at 866-448-7719 from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

