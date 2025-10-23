15 puppies recovered from illegal Las Vegas breeders, officials say

Through undercover investigations on social media, Las Vegas officials said Operation Pawsitive Change aims to enforce the city’s Backyard Breeding Ordinance.

An initiative to disrupt illegal dog breeding in Las Vegas is showing success for a second year in a row, city officials announced Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

An initiative to disrupt illegal dog breeding in Las Vegas is showing success for a second year in a row, city officials announced Thursday.

The program — Operation Pawsitive Change — led to the city recovering 15 puppies, issuing 37 citations and recovering one firearm between July 1 and Monday, according to city officials. They said officers utilized undercover investigations on social media to identify suspected unlicensed breeders, meet them at public parks and seize and surrender their animals to Animal Protection Services.

The initiative, launched last year by the city’s Department of Public Safety, aimed to address violations to the city’s Backyard Breeding Ordinance such as unpermitted breeding and unlicensed animal sales, city officials said. The operation led to 16 puppies being rescued, 35 citations, two arrests and four firearm seizures last year.

