2 become first women named deputy chiefs in Las Vegas Fire Department

Two veteran Las Vegas firefighters will be the first women to hold the position of deputy chief with Las Vegas Fire Department.

Sarah McCrea, left, and Dina Dalessio, right. McCrea and Dalessio are promoted to deputy fire chiefs, according to a news release issued Wednesday, Feb.5, 2020, by the Fire Department. (lasvegasnevada.gov)

Two veteran Las Vegas firefighters will be the first women to hold the position of deputy chief with Las Vegas Fire Department.

A news release issued Wednesday by the Fire Department said Sarah McCrea and Dina Dalessio are being promoted to deputy fire chiefs, making them “the first women to hold this rank in the city’s history.”

The release said Dalessio has worked for the city since 1999. She is currently a battalion chief. McCrea has worked for Las Vegas Fire and Rescue since 1998. She is an assistant fire chief.

Other changes to leadership positions were also announced. Jeff Buchanan has been named a new deputy fire chief. The changes follow the retirement of Senior Deputy Chief Eddie Vigil and the imminent retirement of Assistant Fire Chief John Hurley.

Buchanan is a deputy fire chief for Clark County.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.